China continues mass vaccination drive

2021-03-24 10:50:51chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download
A resident receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Beijing, Feb 11, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)
China has administered over 80.46 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday as it prepares to push for vaccinating the entire population, the State Council's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism said on Wednesday.

More than 100 million doses of homegrown vaccines have been delivered in China or overseas, and domestically developed vaccines have proven safe and effective, it said.

China has taken a three-step approach for its mass immunization program — first inoculating key groups at the highest risk of contracting the disease, gradually moving to vaccinate the elderly and those with chronic diseases, and finally vaccinating all other people willing to receive the doses.

