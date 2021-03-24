LINE

Xi visits rural property rights transaction center during east China inspection tour

2021-03-24 09:44:45Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the reform of forest rights system at the Shaxian rural property rights transaction center in Shaxian District of Sanming City, Fujian Province, on March 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited a rural property rights transaction center in Shaxian District of Sanming City on Tuesday during an inspection tour in east China's Fujian Province. 

