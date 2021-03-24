LINE

Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Ten new imported COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Chinese mainland, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,221.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Tianjin and Guangdong, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Gansu, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Wednesday.

Of the imported cases, 5,065 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 156 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases. 

