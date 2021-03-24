Shanghai starts vaccinating expats

Shanghai will start appointment-based novel coronavirus vaccinations for expatriates based there, the municipal government announced on Tuesday.

Starting on March 29, the municipality will include appropriately aged expatriates among those receiving the domestically-developed vaccine, as long as they are informed and willing to bear any risks.

Expats can make an appointment through the Health Cloud app starting from March 29. Each person will get two doses of a vaccine.

Those who are covered by the country's medical insurance will be entitled to the same treatment as insured Chinese citizens while those who are not will pay 100 yuan ($15) per dose.