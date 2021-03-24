Chinese Embassy in Australia refutes Xinjiang allegations

The Chinese Embassy in Australia refuted a statement by the Australian foreign minister concerning China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, and called on Australia to reflect on its own problems.

"The allegations, in disregard of facts and based on disinformation and lies, are unwarranted attacks against China and out of pure political manipulation," said an embassy spokesperson in a statement.

"They once again fully expose the deep-seated ideological prejudices and the despicable tactic of smearing China on the Australian side," said the spokesperson.

The embassy stressed that China's commitment to national sovereignty, security and development interests remains firm and strong, and urged the Australian government to "stop vilifying China, refrain from meddling in China's internal affairs and cease to apply double standards on human rights."

"We call on Australia to reflect upon and address its own problems, in particular the killings of innocent civilians by Australian overseas military personnel, the worsening situation of racial discrimination, the long-standing insufficiency in the protection of the rights of aboriginal peoples as well as the inhumane treatment of detainees in the off-shore detention centers," said the spokesperson.