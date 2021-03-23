HKSAR gov't to introduce bill on improving electoral system to LegCo soon

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Tuesday that the HKSAR government will introduce a bill on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR to the Legislative Council (LegCo) as soon as possible.

Lam welcomed the schedule of the 27th session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. She said she was glad that the spokesperson for Commission for Legislative Affairs of the NPC Standing Committee announced that the 27th session of the NPC Standing Committee will be held on March 29-30.

During the meeting, the NPC Standing Committee will review the draft amendments to Annex I and Annex II to the HKSAR Basic Law. The two annexes govern respectively the selection method of the HKSAR Chief Executive, and the formation method of and the voting procedures in the LegCo.

Lam said the move will enable Hong Kong to smoothly implement the amended Annexes I and II of the HKSAR Basic Law to be reviewed and approved by the NPC Standing Committee, under a very tight timeframe.

She said that there will be three important elections in the coming 12 months in Hong Kong, including the election for the Election Committee, for the LegCo and for the Chief Executive. Therefore, the sooner the NPC Standing Committee amends Annexes I and II of the HKSAR Basic Law, the sooner the HKSAR government will be able to submit amendments to the local ordinances.