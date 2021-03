(ECNS) -- A pygmy slow loris was spotted for the first time in Nonggang National Nature Reserve, Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



A sampling shows the monkey is in good health. Therefore, it was released into the wild in Nonggang National Nature Reserve.



The species, also known as the smallest strepsirrhini in China, is the first-class protected animal in China.



Its wild population is less than 100 in China, mainly distributed in southern Yunnan and Guangxi.