China halts disclosing exam scores, rankings at compulsory education stage

Chinese primary and junior high schools have been ordered not to disclose examination scores and rankings, according to a recently issued document by Chinese authorities.

The guide for the evaluation of the quality of compulsory education, jointly issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and five other authorities, aims to get rid of the obsession with scores, enrollment rates, academic diplomas, papers and titles in the education sector.

The document asks schools to strictly control the frequency of examinations and adjust the amount of homework and the time students may spend on doing homework in a bid to ease the academic pressure on students.

Teachers should be evaluated based on both students' well-rounded development and academic performance, said the guide, adding that the inclination of solely pursuing scores and enrollment rates should be abandoned.