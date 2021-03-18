LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

'No gang up': China tells U.S. ahead of anticipated in-person meeting

1
2021-03-18 17:06:56CGTN Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download

"Ganging up and pressuring China is totally meaningless," said Chinese official on Thursday, one day ahead of the highly anticipated top-level meeting between Beijing and Washington.

"We urge the U.S. to work towards China, and speak with us in a constructive attitude of sincerity," said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a regular press conference.

The meet-up marks the first in-person meeting between top officials of the two countries since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, and will take place in Alaska.

 

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.