'No gang up': China tells U.S. ahead of anticipated in-person meeting

"Ganging up and pressuring China is totally meaningless," said Chinese official on Thursday, one day ahead of the highly anticipated top-level meeting between Beijing and Washington.

"We urge the U.S. to work towards China, and speak with us in a constructive attitude of sincerity," said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a regular press conference.

The meet-up marks the first in-person meeting between top officials of the two countries since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, and will take place in Alaska.