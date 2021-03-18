More than 300 pieces of Fuzhou lacquer ware return from overseas

(ECNS) -- More than 300 pieces of modern lacquer ware debuted in Fuzhou, South China's Fujian Province, on Wednesday, attracting many tourists.



These art works were exported from Fuzhou between 1840 and 1949.



Among them, a lamp and mahjong box carved with dragon images during the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are especially characteristic of oriental culture.



Fuzhou bodiless lacquerware, Beijing cloisonne, and Jingdezhen porcelain are listed as "Three Treasures of Chinese Craftsmanship".



After the 10th century, with the development of maritime trade and frequent exchanges between East and the West, lacquer ware became an important export product of China.