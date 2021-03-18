China expects U.S. to conduct constructive dialogue

The United States should meet China halfway and conduct an upcoming high-level meeting in good faith with a constructive attitude, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a query about whether China expects positive outcomes from the high-level strategic dialogue. It came after the U.S. put pressure on China through its officials' visit to Japan and the Republic of Korea and announced expanded sanctions against China over Hong Kong-related issues.

Noting that the results of the dialogue depend on joint efforts by the two sides, Zhao said China had agreed to participate in this dialogue proposed by the U.S. It showcased China's sincerity and constructive attitude towards restarting bilateral dialogue and exchanges and improving ties.

He said that China would make its position and concerns clear, and "all issues that can be discussed are on the table."

"There is no room for compromise on issues concerning China's sovereignty and core interests, and China's determination to safeguard its interests is unwavering," Zhao said.

"Any attempt to form 'small cliques' and put pressure on China is useless and doomed to fail," said Zhao.

China expects to fully communicate with the United States during the discussions and promote a sound and steady development of bilateral ties, said Zhao. He added that China did not expect to solve all existing problems between the two countries through one dialogue.

"The United States should realize China's firm determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests," said the spokesperson.