Chinese mainland reports 20 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 20 new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,480, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, four in Sichuan, three in Shaanxi, two in Henan, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,155 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 325 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.