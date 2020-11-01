World No. 2 tennis player Halep tests positive for coronavirus

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, current world number two, announced Saturday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hi everyone. I want to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolated at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good ... We will go through it together," Halep wrote in a post on her social media account.

Halep played her last official match on October 4, when she was defeated by eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The 29-year-old Romanian tennis player won three titles in 2020, in Dubai, Prague and Rome, and also made it to semifinals at the Australian Open.

Halep became the 25th WTA World No. 1 at the China Open in October 2017 and has been No. 1 for 64 weeks between 2017 and 2019.