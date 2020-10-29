PLA fully capable of defeating ‘independence’ forces, says defense spokesman

The People's Liberation Army has full capacity and unwavering will to defend national sovereignty and defeat any "Taiwan independence" forces, a Ministry of National Defense spokesman said on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian made the remarks during a news conference while responding to media reports about the PLA's deployment of weapons near Taiwan.

Some recent reports said the Air Force's most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter, the J-20, has been seen at Quzhou Airport in Zhejiang province, about 500 kilometers from the island, and that the PLA has also deployed its most advanced hypersonic missile, the DF-17, to southeast coastal areas. The reports implied the moves were designed to deter "Taiwan independence" and put more pressure on the island.

Wu said the deployment of specific weapons and equipment is a military secret, but the PLA has always been fully capable of defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity and defeating any Taiwan separatist forces with unwavering determination.

"I want to warn those 'Taiwan independence' separatists that there is no way out for confrontation. The use of force to plot 'independence' is a dead end," he said. "Overrating themselves and attempting something impossible can only hasten their own destruction."