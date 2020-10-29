Communique of 5th plenary session of 19th CPC Central Committee released

The communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was released on Thursday.

The communique was passed at the session held in Beijing from Oct. 26 to 29.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made an important speech at the session, according to the communique.

The plenary session heard and discussed a work report that Xi delivered on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, it said.

The session also adopted the CPC Central Committee's proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035. Xi explained the draft document to the plenary session.