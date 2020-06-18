15 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Fifteen COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

There were 265 patients still being treated, including nine in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,394 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 83,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among which 4,634 had died of the disease.