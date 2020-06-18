China takes consistent stand against racism and racial discrimination: diplomat

China supports the African Group in initiating an urgent debate on racism at the UN Human Rights Council, and China takes a consistent stand against racism and racial discrimination in any form, a senior Chinese diplomat said here Wednesday.

Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva, made the remarks at an urgent debate on current racially inspired human rights violations and the related issues. The debate was held by the UN rights body following a request made by Burkina Faso on behalf of the African Group.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened over the death of George Floyd and extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family. Life is paramount. Black lives matter," Chen said.

He told the Council that as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and many Special Procedure mandate holders have indicated, the death of George Floyd is not an isolated case, it exposes long-existing and deep-rooted racism, police brutality and inequalities in the United States.

"We urge the United States to heed the call of the international community and honor in all seriousness its international human rights obligations; to eliminate racism, racial discrimination and other human rights violations and protect the legitimate rights of ethnic minorities; to stop using human rights as a political tool and abandon double standards," he said.

The Chinese envoy also called on the international community to intensify consensus by fully implementing the Durban Declaration and Program of Action and supporting the Human Rights Council and the UN rights body to double efforts in combating racism so as to further the international anti-racism cause.

George Floyd, an African-American man, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25. His death has triggered protests against racism and police brutality across the globe.