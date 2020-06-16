LINE

Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

2020-06-16

The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,845, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the eight imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong Province, one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one in Liaoning Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,752 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 93 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. 

