Xi: Nation to step up efforts with Laos in contagion fight

Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Sihavong (2nd L) sees off the Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, April 12, 2020. （Photo/Xinhua）

China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Laos in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and steadily advance the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remark in a message to Bounnhang Vorachith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and president of Laos.

Xi said he is pleased to learn that China's aid to Laos has played a positive role in the country's fight against the contagion, and he extended heartfelt congratulations to the Laotian leader on the country's victory in epidemic prevention and control at the current stage.

He said he believes that with the joint efforts of China and Laos as well as the international community, a final victory will surely be secured in the battle against the pandemic.

Xi said he considers the development of relationships between the two Parties and the two nations to be very important. He stated that he is willing to work with Bounnhang to push for the implementation of the consensus reached by both sides to deliver more benefits to the two countries and the two peoples.

In a letter sent to Xi earlier, the Laotian leader thanked China for its support and assistance to his country in combating the novel coronavirus epidemic. He mentioned the team of medical experts that China sent to Laos as well as the large amount of anti-epidemic materials and medical supplies China provided soon after his country was hit by the disease.

China's anti-epidemic assistance to Laos has fully demonstrated the long-standing profound friendship between the two Parties, countries and peoples as well their brotherhood and comradeship of cooperation and mutual assistance, Bounnhang said, adding it also vividly shows the spirit of the Laos-China community with a shared future.

China's assistance has made important contributions to Laos effectively responding to the epidemic and protecting its people's lives and health, he said.

Bounnhang said he hoped that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, China will make new and greater achievements in advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and realizing the Two Centenary Goals.

He also expressed his wishes that the traditional friendship between Laos and China, the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, featuring long-term stability between them, and the building of the Laos-China community with a shared future will continue to develop and consolidate to deliver more substantial benefits to the two peoples.