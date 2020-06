Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech firm Huawei, claimed U.S. authorities are trying to mislead the judge overseeing Meng's extradition hearing by providing an outline of the case that is misleading and omitted important details.

The lawyers made the remarks in a memo, which was made public after a hearing in Vancouver to discuss the management of Meng's extradition case on Monday.