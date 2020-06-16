Xie Libin temporarily appointed head coach of Beijing Ducks

LINE

Xie Libin, assistant coach of Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) side Beijing Ducks, has been temporarily appointed as the head coach of the league powerhouse.

With Ducks' head coach Yannis Christopoulos unable to return to Beijing due to current restrictions on international travel, Xie will take charge of the team for the rest of this season.

China's basketball league will resume on June 20 after nearly a five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"During the preparation in the past four months, everyone was disciplined. We work together and keep training. Now we are ready to embrace the challenge," Xie said.

Xie, 34, ended his playing career in 2016 before becoming the assistant coach of Beijing's youth team and the CBA's Beijing Ducks.

