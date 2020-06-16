LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 9,900 as total cases reach 343,091

1
2020-06-16 13:21:16Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

India's health ministry on Tuesday morning said 10,667 more COVID-19 cases and 380 new deaths were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 9,900 and total cases to 343,091.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 9,900 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Monday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 332,424, and the death toll 9,520.

According to ministry officials, so far 180,013 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 153,178," reads the information.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to discuss with chief ministers of states via video conference on June 16 and 17 to chalk out a strategy to help the country to come out of the coronavirus lockdown.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.