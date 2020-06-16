India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 9,900 as total cases reach 343,091

India's health ministry on Tuesday morning said 10,667 more COVID-19 cases and 380 new deaths were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 9,900 and total cases to 343,091.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 9,900 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Monday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 332,424, and the death toll 9,520.

According to ministry officials, so far 180,013 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 153,178," reads the information.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to discuss with chief ministers of states via video conference on June 16 and 17 to chalk out a strategy to help the country to come out of the coronavirus lockdown.