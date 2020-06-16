Beijing steps up virus control for high-risk people, areas

People line up for nucleic acid testing on June 15, 2020 at Guang'an Gymnasium in Xicheng District, Beijing. Beijing is organizing nucleic acid tests for 90,000 residents to curb a new cluster of local COVID-19 infections. (Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)

Beijing has strengthened management of people and key areas with high risks of being infected by COVID-19, said a Beijing municipal government official on Tuesday.

The official stressed that the people with a high risk of being infected should suspend their trips out of Beijing and those who have been out of the city should report to local governments to help curb the spread of the virus. Residential communities around markets where confirmed cases had been reported should be closed.

Schools and public transport in the city have taken measures to curb the spread. The number of passengers on buses or subways has been limited and all passengers should wear masks.

The Beijing Municipal Health Commission reported a total of 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Thursday to Monday, with 27 new confirmed cases, two suspected cases and three asymptomatic cases reported on Monday.