Exhibition highlights Bai culture

Attire of the Bai ethnic people. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

A special exhibition featuring ethnic Bai people's costumes in Kunming, Yunnan province, demonstrates the history, culture, production, lifestyle, habits and customs of the group.

In addition to clothing, major exhibits include headdresses, embroidered shoes, handkerchiefs, embroidery work, earrings, bracelets, finger rings and related jewelry and ornaments that Bai people use and wear in their daily lives.

The exhibition, which kicked off on the ground floor of the Yunnan Provincial Museum on Saturday will run through Aug 16.

The exhibition provides valuable objects and materials to study and learn more about the history, culture, production and lives of the Bai people.

The Bai are an ancient farming people whose costume culture has a long history. Bai people mainly live in Yunnan, Hunan, Guizhou and Sichuan provinces.

