China to launch last BeiDou navigation satellite on Tuesday

2020-06-15

China Satellite Navigation Office announced on Monday that the last satellite in the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), a 30-satellite navigation system, will be launched on Tuesday morning, between 10:11 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.

The satellite will be carried by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and blasted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This comes 26 years after the construction of the BeiDou-1 officially started in 1994. The first generation of the BeiDou system made China the third country after the U.S. and Russia to have a satellite navigation system.

