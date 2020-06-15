LINE

Death toll rises to 20 in east China truck blast

2020-06-15

The death toll from a Saturday tank truck blast in east China's Zhejiang Province has risen to 20, local authorities said Monday.

As of 7 a.m., more than 170 injured people, including 24 seriously injured, were receiving medical treatment in hospitals.

The accident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. Saturday when a tank truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas exploded near a village in the city of Wenling on a section of the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway.

A second blast soon followed. The explosions caused the collapse of nearby residential buildings and factory workshops.

The large-scale search and rescue work at the scene is generally completed. 

