10 hospitals open in Hainan's medical tourism pilot zone

2020-06-13 16:54:27chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

A view of the gate of the Boao Super Hospital. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Ten hospitals have begun operations at the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, a key industrial park in Hainan Free Trade Port, enjoying special policies that facilitate immediate access to the world's innovative drugs and medical devices.

Another five medical institutions are expected to open in the zone in the latter half of the year. Under the current national regulations, it takes at least three to five years for foreign drugs and devices to enter other parts of the domestic market.

