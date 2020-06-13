Beijing's Fengtai launches wartime-like measures to curb COVID-19

Fengtai District in Beijing has launched wartime-like control measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, local authorities said at a press conference on Saturday.

The district also set up a command center to guide efforts. The move came after coronavirus was detected at Xinfadi wholesale market in the district.

Over 11 residential communities around the market have been closed off, said authorities. At least nine schools and kindergartens were closed in the area.

The Beijing authorities also suspended group tours and sports events. Local health authority also warned the rise of new cases.

45 throat swabs from Xinfadi market test positive for COVID-19

Beijing registered a total of four new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases from 4:00 p.m. to midnight local time Friday, all in relation to the Xinfadi wholesale market, a local official announced on Saturday.

45 throat swabs and 40 samples from the market's surroundings tested positive, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the municipal center for disease prevention and control, said at a press briefing.

Beijing to conduct nucleic acid tests on close contacts with Xinfadi market

Beijing will conduct nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 on people who were in close contact with the Xinfadi wholesale market since May 30, a local official announced on Saturday.

So far, 139 close contacts of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fengtai District have been tracked and all of them have been put under quarantine, officials outlined.

Read more:Beijing closes markets over new COVID-19 cases