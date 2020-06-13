Police arrest 43 persons for illegal acts in various districts in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong police said on Saturday they arrested 43 people involved in illegal assemblies and violent acts at various places in Hong Kong on Friday night.

The suspects, 28 men and 15 women, were arrested for offenses including wounding, unlawful assembly, participating in an unauthorized assembly, disorderly conduct in a public place and possession of offensive weapons.

Crowds gathered and behaved in a disorderly manner on Friday night in the vicinity of Causeway Bay, Yuen Long, Mong Kok and Kwun Tong. Some people threw hard objects from height targeting police officers.

The police condemned the illegal acts and pledged to take resolute law enforcement actions against offenders and bring them to justice. Enditem