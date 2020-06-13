U.S. registers over 800 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Up to 898 deaths related to novel coronavirus were reported in the United States over the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total fatalities to 114,672, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally on Friday.

As of Friday night, the world's top economy has reported 2,049,024 infections of novel coronavirus, with its infections and deaths both topping the world, the tally showed.

"It's important to remember that this situation is unprecedented &the #COVID19 pandemic has not ended," Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in his tweet on Friday.

According to recent counting, the United States continues to register a daily increase of COVID-19 infections around 20,000.

However, the White House top economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday denied a second wave of the infections, calling the recent increase in different U.S. states "a little bit of a jump up."

"There is no emergency. There is no second wave," he said to Fox News. Enditem