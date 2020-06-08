LINE

Group wedding for COVID-19 fighters held in China resort city

A group wedding ceremony featuring local cultures was held on the weekend in Sanya, a resort city in south China's Hainan Province. This was in honor of a 100 newly-married couples nationwide who joined the fight against COVID-19.

The couples were from 15 provinces across the country. They had all cancelled their planned wedding ceremonies to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The group wedding, to salute the epidemic fighters, was organized by the municipal government and supported by some 50 enterprises that provided free round-trip air tickets, accommodation, wedding photos and honeymoon tours.

After the group wedding held on Saturday evening, the couples visited popular tourist attractions in Sanya on Sunday. 

