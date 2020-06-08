LINE

Israel develops AI model to predict deterioration in COVID-19 patients' condition

The Israeli government company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on Sunday that it has developed a model for predicting the medical condition of coronavirus patients.

The model is based on artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and machine learning technologies, and can provide better treatment for COVID-19 patients.

It was developed by researchers and engineers at IAI's innovation center in the Systems Missiles and Space Group.

Thus, the group's innovation team, which specializes in missiles and satellites, has leveraged its know-how experience to help medical staff predict patients' conditions.

To develop the model, the team used information from the cloud database of Sheba Medical Center located in central Israel.

The predictive capabilities can alert medical staff to the possible deterioration in the patient's condition.

This will enable enhancing patient care and flagging the cases with higher chances of medical escalation and significantly improving the patient's outcome.

Established in 1953, IAI is considered a global leader in the supply of technologies and systems in the domains of land, air, sea, outer space and cyber.

