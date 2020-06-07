Protests against racism, brutality in Europe

People take part in a demonstration in Paris, France, June 6, 2020. Tens of thousands of people rallied on Saturday in Paris and several other French cities to pay tribute to George Floyd, an African American who died from police brutality in the United States and the victims of police violence in France. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

From Paris to Prague, several European cities held demonstrations and protests against racism and police brutality on Saturday, following the killing of African American George Floyd in the U.S. city of Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed facing down on a street.