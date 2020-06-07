LINE

CPC's strong leadership fundamental to China's rapid COVID-19 containment: white paper

2020-06-07
The strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been fundamental to China's rapid containment of the virus, said a white paper on the country's fight against COVID-19.

The CPC quickly made the right decisions in response to the crisis and implemented efficient and powerful response measures as it has a strong leadership core, a people-oriented governance philosophy, and well-established organization and operation mechanisms, according to the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action," released by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

Within a short time, across-the-board crisis-response mechanisms were established down to the community level, motivating all those involved across the country to follow instructions and act as one, read the paper.

