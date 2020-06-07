LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China believes world to emerge from COVID-19 dark moment: white paper

1
2020-06-07 10:54:27Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

China firmly believes that as long as all countries unite and cooperate to mount a collective response, the international community will succeed in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, said a white paper on China's fight against COVID-19.

The world will "emerge from this dark moment in human history into a brighter future," said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

China grieves for those who have been killed and those who have sacrificed their lives in the fight, extends the greatest respect to those who are struggling to save lives, and offers true moral support to those who are infected and receiving treatment, it said. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.