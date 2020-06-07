National authority resumes reception for public complaints

China's National Public Complaints and Proposals Administration (NPCPA) will reopen for public complaints from June 8.

The decision was made as the capital city of Beijing lowered its emergency response to the COVID-19 epidemic from the second level to the third level starting from Saturday, according to a statement on the website of NPCPA.

Visitors should keep social distance, wear masks correctly, and receive the checks of temperature and health QR code while paying visits to the NPCPA, said the statement.

The NPCPA also encouraged people to deliver their complaints and proposals through letters and online channels including the official website, social media account, and mobile APP. Enditem