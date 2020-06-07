LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

TCM used in treating 92 pct COVID-19 cases in China: white paper

1
2020-06-07 10:54:27Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been used in treating 92 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases across China, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

A set of TCM diagnosis and treatment protocols were developed to cover the entire process of medical observation, treatment of mild, moderate, severe and critical cases, and recovery, and they have been applied nationwide, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

The white paper noted that in Hubei, a province once hardest hit by COVID-19, more than 90 percent of confirmed cases received TCM treatment that proved effective. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.