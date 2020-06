The cure rate for COVID-19 has reached over 94 percent on the Chinese mainland, said a white paper on China's fight against COVID-19.

As of the end of May, a cumulative total of 83,017 confirmed cases had been reported on the Chinese mainland, 78,307 infected had been cured and discharged from hospital, and 4,634 people had died. This demonstrates a cure rate of 94.3 percent, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released by the State Council Information Office Sunday.