Chinese embassy donates food to less privileged S. African families

The Chinese embassy on Friday donated food parcels to less privileged families in Soweto township in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"We are here to pay tribute and offer support to the people of Soweto through donations of some mostly needed supplies to local community. These 1,000 food parcels and 5,000 masks are not much, while they represent the cordial brotherhood and friendship between the people of China and South Africa," said Li Nan, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa.

Li said, "The Chinese companies and communities in South Africa will always fight as one with the South African people to tide over difficulties."

The African National Congress youth league member Bheki Nkuta thanked China for the donations.

He said, "We thank the embassy for coming to our communities, we appreciate that."

A 32-year old resident Nolwazi Majola told Xinhua that she will share the donated food parcels with eight family members. She said they are all grateful for the donation which will supplement the food they bought with grant from the government.