Temporary treatment centers a major innovative solution in China's fight against COVID-19: white paper

Temporary treatment centers, or Fangcang shelter hospitals, are a major innovative solution that turns the tide in the battle against COVID-19 in China, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

The city of Wuhan re-purposed stadiums and exhibition centers into 16 temporary treatment centers, providing some 14,000 beds and making it possible to admit all confirmed mild cases for treatment, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

This helped reduce infections and virus transmission in communities and prevent mild cases from worsening, said the white paper.