China gives COVID-19 patients free treatment: white paper

2020-06-07 10:54:27Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China has provided free medical treatment for COVID-19 patients, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

All COVID-19 patients, confirmed or suspected, received subsidies from state finance for any medical bills not covered by basic medical insurance, serious disease insurance, or the medical assistance fund, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

As of May 31, the medical bills of 58,000 inpatients with confirmed infections had been settled by basic medical insurance, with a total expenditure of 1.35 billion yuan (about 190 million U.S. dollars), or 23,000 yuan per person, it said.

The average cost for treating COVID-19 patients in severe condition surpassed 150,000 yuan, and in some critical cases the individual cost exceeded 1 million yuan, all covered by the state, said the white paper. 

