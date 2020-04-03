China warns against epidemic rebound with rising risks of imported cases

The Chinese health authority on Friday demanded continued prevention efforts in communities, workplaces and households to guard against an epidemic rebound as the country faces rising risks of imported COVID-19 cases.

"With a growing number of imported cases, China is still facing risks of sporadic locally-transmitted cases and even local outbreaks of COVID-19," said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference.

The Chinese mainland reported 29 new imported cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 870, the NHC said in a daily report.

The mainland also reported 12 new suspected cases Thursday, all of which were imported, the report said.