Chinese youth footballers donate medical supplies to Spain

More than 10,000 medical masks and gloves donated by youth football players from Changsha in central China's Hunan Province are being sent to support Spain's fight against COVID-19, according to Tengyo Sports chairman Tan Di.

Tan told Xinhua that all the medical supplies, including 10,300 medical masks and 100 medical gloves, had been sent to Spain's Consulate General in Guangzhou on Thursday, with Spanish coach Rodrigo Enrique Azocar Diaz being Tengyo Sports' Director of Youth Development.

Azocar, a UEFA Level A-certified coach, started working at Tengyo Sports in 2018. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, he has remained in Changsha and is tutoring youth players online.

"Spain is the home of Rodrigo. I heard the situation does not look good for Spain. When China was suffering from the outbreak, Spanish companies, La Liga clubs and the Spanish people helped us a lot. It's time to return the favor," said Tan.

More than 50 youth players participated in the donation, according to Tan.

"With inseparable love, there's no isolated city. Keep fighting, Spain. Keep fighting, China," youth players from Tengyo Sports sent their messages through a video.