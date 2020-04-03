Mascots unveiled for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

This handout image shows the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 (from L to R) Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian, unveiled by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 3, 2020. (Xinhua/HAGOC)

The mascots of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou were officially unveiled on Friday.

With COVID-19 social distancing measures still in place, mascots Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen were introduced to the public in an online launch ceremony, designed to showcase the technical prowess of Hangzhou and Zhejiang Province.

The launch ceremony featured a musical performance that paid homage to Hangzhou's three World Heritage sites, namely the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Culture, the West Lake and the Grand Canal, hinting at the source of inspiration for the mascots' design.

In a letter, Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), praised the mascots as vibrant and content-rich, integrating Chinese culture, characteristics of the city of Hangzhou and the spirit of Asian Games and the Asian Continent.

"The mascots will surely be liked by all, especially the youth of Asia," he said, adding that he hoped they would bring joy and good health to Asia and the world.

"We will prevail in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic very soon and look to advance the sports movement in Asia," he predicted.

Chen Weiqiang, vice president of the organizing committee and vice mayor of Hangzhou, was equally effusive in his assessment of the mascots.

"They not only register the joy of sports but also represent the distinction of cultural and economic development, so much so that they are in line with the character of Hangzhou and echo the emblem and slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games."

"The three mascots will serve as the envoys of the Olympic spirit, peace, and friendship. Together, they are calling out to Asia and the world, inviting everyone to meet in Hangzhou for the Asian Games in 2022," Chen said.