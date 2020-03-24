Cuba announces new measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak

Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel on Monday urged state institutions, private sectors and people to increase control and discipline in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

"If we implement all preventive measures against COVID-19 correctly, Cuba will be able to show a situation different from that of other countries affected by the epidemic," he said.

The Cuban Communist Party and government jointly ordered to activate provincial and municipal Defense Councils nationwide to better combat the novel coronavirus.

"Effective immediately, all tourists still visiting the country must remain inside hotels or Airbnbs," Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on TV.

Marrero said national public transportation by bus, train and airplane will be canceled.

"Reinforcement of police forces at public institutions and streets will be seen from Tuesday on, so as to assure fulfilment of the new preventive measures to protect people from the virus," he said.

Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal said Cuban residents entering the country must be isolated for 14 days at facilities set up by the government.

"Non-indispensable surgeries will be postponed and visits of friends and relatives to patients hospitalised in health facilities will not be allowed amid COVID-19 dissemination on the island," he added.

Cuban authorities said schools and universities will be suspended for 4 weeks, from March 24 to April 20.

"Cuban TV will broadcast a special program for students from elementary and secondary schools, while day care centers will remain open to benefit working parents," Cuban Minister of Education Ena Elsa Velazques said.

Meanwhile, Cuban Minister of Higher Education Jose Ramon Saborido said international students who stay at university residences will have to abide by the same regulations as Cuban nationals.

The Cuban government has also urged religious leaders to regulate public gatherings at their institutions.