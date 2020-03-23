Belgrade illuminates bridges, key buildings to show Serbia's gratitude to China(1/5)

Bridges are illuminated in red in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

The top of Serbian parliament building is illuminated in red in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

A building is illuminated in red in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

The top of Serbian parliament building is illuminated in red in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)