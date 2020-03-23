LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Belgrade illuminates bridges, key buildings to show Serbia's gratitude to China(1/5)

2020-03-23 11:11:25 Xinhua Editor :Li Yan
1
查看原图
View the list of pictures

Bridges are illuminated in red in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

The top of Serbian parliament building is illuminated in red in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

A building is illuminated in red in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

The top of Serbian parliament building is illuminated in red in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

A fountain is illuminated in red in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, on March 22, 2020. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection." Serbian capital city illuminated its bridges and key buildings in the color of the Chinese national flag as a sign of Serbia's gratitude to China. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

LINE
MorePhoto
    ${visuals_2}
    ${visuals_3}
MoreVideo
    ${new_video_hd2}
    ${new_video_hd3}
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.