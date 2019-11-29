LINE

Earthquake death toll in Albania rises to 46

Rescuers search for survivors at a site of a collapsed building in Durres, Albania. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The death toll of the strong earthquake that jolted Albania early Tuesday morning has climbed to 46, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday evening.

According to the ministry, 22 of the killed are from Durres and Kruje.

The hope for finding more survivors is fading as rescue operations are coming to an end three days after the 6.4-magnitude quake hit the country early Tuesday morning.

