Xi calls for just resolution of Palestinian issue

President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for a comprehensive and just resolution of the Palestinian issue, saying it is at the core of the Middle East issue.

Xi made the remark in a congratulatory message delivered to a commemorative event held by the United Nations at its headquarters in New York to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Resolving the issue and helping Palestine and Israel achieve peaceful coexistence and common development serve the interests of the international community, Xi said.

He called on the international community to safeguard fairness and justice, uphold relevant UN resolutions as well as the "land-for-peace" principle and the two-state solution so as to create an atmosphere conducive to the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli peace talks.

China, as a good friend, partner and brother of the Palestinian people, is a staunch supporter of Palestine-Israel peace, the president stressed.

He said China supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and supports Palestine in building an independent and fully sovereign state on the basis of the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

China is ready to tirelessly work with the international community to push forward Palestine-Israel peace talks and strive for an early realization of comprehensive, just and sustained peace in the Middle East, Xi added.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is a UN-organized observance pursuant to the UN General Assembly Resolution 32/40 B of Dec 2, 1977.

It is normally held on Nov 29 each year to mark the adoption by the UN General Assembly of Resolution 181 (II) on Nov 29, 1947, partitioning the mandate of Palestine into two states. That resolution provided for the establishment in Palestine of a "Jewish state" and an "Arab state", with Jerusalem under a special international regime. Of the two states to be created under this resolution, only one, Israel, has been fully realized.