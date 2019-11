Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, Albania. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Searches for more survivors are racing against time in Albania after a strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on Richter scale hit the Balkan country early Tuesday morning.

The quake has claimed 30 lives so far, according to the country's Defense Ministry. Minister of Defense Olta Xhacka said that the number of the injured has climbed to 657, whereas 48 people were rescued up to now.