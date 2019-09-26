LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Railway link to Daxing Ariport commences service

1
2019-09-26 17:06:31chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Special: 70th birthday of PRChina

A C2701 train is ready to depart from Beijing West Railway Station, Sept 26, 2019. (Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn)

A section of the Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway linking Beijing West Railway Station and Beijing Daxing International Airport began service on Thursday, one day after operation at the new airport began, according the country's railway operator.

The section is composed of two parts: the rail line between Beijing West to Liying station in Daxing district made use of the current track of Beijing-Kowloon Railway; the rest, which starts from Liying station and ends at Daxing airport, was newly constructed with a length of 33.97 km.

Passengers check their tickets at a ticket check designated for the Beijing-Xiongan intercity rail line at Beijing West Railway Station, Sept 26, 2019. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

It only took about 30 minutes for passengers to reach the new airport at a cost of 30 yuan for a second-class seat, 48 yuan for first-class, and 90 yuan for a business-class seat. Passengers can also enjoy discounts of around 20 percent.

The railway adopted Fuxing bullet trains with eight carriages, which can seat 392 passengers in total. 24 train services will run on a daily basis.

Passengers take their seats on a train running between Beijing West Railway Station and Beijing Daxing International Airport, Sept 26, 2019. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

The whole railway line, set to be fully operational by 2020, will be an important link between the urban areas of Beijing, Beijing Daxing International Airport and Xiongan New Area.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.